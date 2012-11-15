UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Nov 15 Pennon Group PLC : * Recycling revenue for H1 2012/13 are expected to be £18.8M lower than the
same period last year * Pbit plus joint ventures is expected to be £27.8M in H1 2012/13, down 30.5%
on H1 2011/12 * We expect to report Pennon group profit before tax for the half year up over
3% to £111M * To announce an interim dividend up 6.6% to 8.76P per share.
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).