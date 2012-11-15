LONDON Nov 15 Pennon Group PLC : * Recycling revenue for H1 2012/13 are expected to be £18.8M lower than the

same period last year * Pbit plus joint ventures is expected to be £27.8M in H1 2012/13, down 30.5%

on H1 2011/12 * We expect to report Pennon group profit before tax for the half year up over

3% to £111M * To announce an interim dividend up 6.6% to 8.76P per share.