March 17 Pennon Group PLC : * SWW accepts Ofwat's risk and reward guidance * Today south west water has accepted Ofwat's invitation of 10 March to adopt the principles of the regulator's risk and reward guidance * Company has submitted updated business plan to Ofwat and awaits Ofwat's confirmation on April 4 2014 * Ofwat has stated that it will publish draft determinations for enhanced companies on 30 April 2014