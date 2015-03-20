LONDON, March 20 British regional water and
waste handling company Pennon Group has appointed John
Parker as its new chairman, to succeed Ken Harvey when he leaves
the board on July 31, the company said on Friday.
Parker, who has chaired five FTSE 100 companies and is
currently chairman of Anglo American, will join Pennon
on April 1 as an independent non-executive director and deputy
chairman.
"Having recently completed my term as President of The Royal
Academy of Engineering I am pleased to be in a position to
devote time and energy to one of the south west's leading
companies," Parker said in a statement released by Pennon.
Parker is also currently deputy chairman of DP World
and a non-executive director at Carnival
and Airbus.
