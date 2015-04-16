April 16 Pennon Group Plc

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares

* To raise up to £100.3 million of gross proceeds

* Proposing to raise additional equity capital through a placing ( placing) of new ordinary shares in company ( placing shares) to raise up to £100.3 million of gross proceeds representing approximately 3% of company's market capitalisation as at 15 april 2015