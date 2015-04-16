UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
April 16 Pennon Group Plc
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
* To raise up to £100.3 million of gross proceeds
* Proposing to raise additional equity capital through a placing ( placing) of new ordinary shares in company ( placing shares) to raise up to £100.3 million of gross proceeds representing approximately 3% of company's market capitalisation as at 15 april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.