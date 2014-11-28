LONDON Nov 28 British water supplier Pennon
Group reported a 7 percent drop in first-half profit but
the company said its strong business outlook allowed it to pay
shareholders an interim dividend of 9.98 pence, up 6.3 percent
year on year.
The utility said core earnings fell to 200 million pounds
($314 million) over the first half of its financial year to
Sept. 30, with group revenue up 3.8 percent at 692 million
pounds.
Pennon Group said revenue at its main South West Water
subsidiary was hit by a decision to freeze customer prices and
dropped to 268.3 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6363 British pound)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)