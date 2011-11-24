* Says may see short-term impact on Viridor results

* H1 pretax profit 107.4 mln stg vs 96.2 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend 10 pct to 8.22p

* Shares fall 3 pct

Nov 24 Pennon Group warned lower landfill volumes and slipping waste material prices could hurt its waste management business, wiping the gloss off a rise in its half-year profit.

The British water and sewerage services company's shares were trading down 3.2 percent at 1417 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a low of 674.8 pence earlier in the day.

"The shares are weaker for fears of a slowdown at Viridor, its waste management business," analyst Angelos Anastasiou of Investec Securities told Reuters.

Viridor, which provides recycling and waste collection services, brings in a third of total group profit.

Landfill disposal volumes for the first half fell by 9 percent to 1.7 million tonnes, hurt by the shutdown of a landfill site and a weak economy.

Viridor Chief Executive Colin Drummond said recyclet prices -- or those at which waste paper or recovered metals are sold -- are likely to drop off their recent historical highs in the second half.

"The price level is just a bit higher than is sustainable. So I am expecting some easing off in recycling prices because the world economic condition is not good at all," Drummond said.

However, Drummond expects earnings before amortisation, tax and depreciation to double in the next five years owing to huge investments in renewable energy facilities.

These facilities are under construction and could come on board in the next few years.

"Energy from waste is a major unutilised energy source. It is 1.5 percent of UK electricity at present but could easily be 6 percent in 5 years time," he said.

Energy from waste is a low cost commodity that can be sold at high margins.

Pennon, whose progress in recycling, contracts and power generation partly offset the fall in landfill volumes, said it raised interim dividend by 10 percent to 8.22 pence.

First-half pretax profit rose 12 percent to 107.4 million pounds, higher than estimates of 105.7 million pounds, according to a company-supplied poll.

April-September revenue rose 8.3 percent to 642.6 million pounds, while revenue at Viridor rose 10 percent.

Pennon results come a day after Britain's largest listed water utility, United Utilities, reported a slight dip in profit. Peer Severn Trent report results on Friday. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Viraj Nair)