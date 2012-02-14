* Sees Viridor FY profit a little below last year's levels

* Says recyclate prices dropped over the winter months

* Says overall group performance since Sept. 30 on track

* Says South West Water is continuing its strong performance

* (Adds details, background)

LONDON, Feb 14 British water and waste company Pennon said it expects to report a slightly lower full-year profit at its waste management unit, hurt by a sustained drop in recyclate prices.

In November, the company had warned prices for waste paper or recovered metals - recyclate - would likely soften in the second half, news that wiped the gloss off a first-half profit rise.

Viridor, which provides recycling and waste collection services, typically brings in a third of total group profit.

"Viridor has experienced a reduction in recyclate prices over the winter months reflecting world economic conditions," Pennon said on Tuesday.

"At the same time a higher level of activity year to date associated with its growing pipeline of long-term projects has led to an increase in bid costs," the company added.

Pennon, however, said overall group performance was on track to meet management expectations, and that South West Water was continuing its strong performance.

Earlier this month, United Utilities, Britain's largest listed water utility, said it was on track to deliver to deliver a good underlying performance for the full-year. Peer Severn Trent report results on Friday.

Shares in Pennon closed at 686.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at just under 2.5 billion pounds ($3.95 billion).

($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair)