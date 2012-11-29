* H1 group pretax profit up 3.4 pct to 111 mln stg, in line
with f'casts
* H1 pretax profit at Viridor down 30.5 pct, South West
Water up 10 pct
* Shares up 2.9 pct, recovering some of month's losses
By Isla Binnie
LONDON, Nov 29 British utilities company Pennon
Group reported a drop in profits at its recession-hit
waste management unit, as warned earlier this month, and said it
did not see a recovery in prices for recycled materials in the
near future.
Pre-tax profit at waste management business Viridor fell
over 30 percent in the six months to end-September to 28 million
pounds ($45 million), in line with a profit warning issued by
the company two weeks ago..
A weak global economy has severely depressed average prices
for waste paper and recovered metals used in recycling, and
Viridor remained cautious about the prospect of recyclate prices
recovering.
"The fall in recyclate prices has a fairly brutal impact on
turnover," Colin Drummond, chief executive of Viridor, told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We've been able very quickly to recover 50 percent of the
fall in recyclate prices through a combination of cost
reduction, facilities rationalisation, headcount reduction,
change in the terms of our supply with customers."
The performance at Viridor was offset by a 10 percent rise
in pretax profit at Pennon's South West Water business to 84
million pounds.
The wettest summer for a century dented customer demand at
the regional water supplier, but the business achieved a profit
thanks to reducing its operating costs at an annual rate of 4.8
percent, said Christopher Loughlin, the water unit's chief
executive.
Shares in Pennon climbed 2.9 percent to 616 pence on
Thursday, recovering some of their losses after they dropped as
much as 10 percent following the profit warning.
"Overall: SWW very good, but Viridor disappointing short
term," said Angelos Anastasiou at Seymour Pierce.
"It will take a while for full confidence to be regained,
but we believe that investors will still appreciate the
underlying story."
Overall Pennon group profit before tax rose by 3.4 percent
to 111 million pounds, while revenue dipped 1.4 percent, in line
with forecasts.