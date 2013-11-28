LONDON Nov 28 British water and waste firm
Pennon raised its interim dividend by 7 percent on
Thursday as a strong performance from its South West Water arm
lifted first-half profits slightly ahead of forecasts.
The business, which controls South West Water and waste
management company Viridor, raised its interim dividend by 7.2
percent to 9.39 pence per share. Profit before tax rose 3.5
percent to 110.9 million pounds ($180.52 million), slightly
above forecasts, in the half-year ending 30 September 2013.
The profit rise came despite a 28.8 percent profit fall from
Viridor, in line with management expectations, due to the
pressures the economic crisis has placed on the prices for
recycled waste.
The same pressures resulted in a sharp drop in profits for
the full year ending in March, months after Pennon was demoted
from the U.K.'s top FTSE 100 index to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index
in December 2012 due to falling demand.
"While there are some signs of improving economic trends,
the company remains prudently cautious about the future
prospects for recyclate prices," the firm said in a statement.
In contrast, profits before tax for South West Water grew
7.6 percent to 87.3 million pounds.
The water company said on Thursday it would freeze tariffs
in 2014/15, against an allowed rise of 1.1 percent, amid
political and consumer concerns at high utility prices. It said
the freeze would not impact shareholder value.
Shares in the firm were up 1.8 percent to 650 pence.
"Pennon remains our favoured U.K. water stock given it has
the smallest exposure to the regulatory headwinds in water and
least likely in our view to cut its dividend," analysts at Citi
said in a note before the trading update.