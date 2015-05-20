(Adds details, South West Water CEO comment, analyst comment,
share price)
LONDON May 20 British utility Pennon
reported a 1 percent rise in full-year core earnings on
Wednesday, slightly ahead of expectations, allowing it to pay
shareholders a dividend of 31.8 pence per share, 5 percent above
last year's payout.
The water and environmental services group maintained its
target to pay shareholders annual dividend increases of 4
percent above retail price inflation to 2020, making it an
attractive target for long-term investors.
"We believe that the results were slightly ahead of
expectations, and that Pennon remains well placed," said Angelos
Anastasiou, utilities analyst at Whitman Howard.
Shares in Pennon were 0.2 percent lower at 0751 GMT.
The group saw full-year core earnings of 411 million pounds
($636.60 million), mainly thanks to higher profits at its
Viridor recycling and waste management unit.
Pennon is also on track to finalise its 100.3 million pound
acquisition of Bournemouth Water in the coming six months. The
utility plans to integrate Bournemouth Water's wholesale
business into its own activities in the area, said Chris
Loughlin, chief executive of Pennon's South West Water.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds)
($1 = 0.6456 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)