By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Penn.
districts have had to take out more loans to survive the state's
budget impasse, with total borrowing now at $431 million,
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said on
Wednesday.
An additional 10 districts have borrowed another $85 million
since DePasquale's first report on the impact of the stalemate
last month.
If the Republican-led legislature cannot strike a budget
deal with Democratic Governor Tom Wolf by late November, another
54 school districts will have to borrow close to an estimated
$250 million, he said.
"It's bad now. But we go from bad to borderline disastrous
if something isn't done by Thanksgiving," he told reporters at a
press conference in Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania's fiscal 2016 budget is 119 days overdue.
Illinois, which has the worst credit rating of any state in the
country, is the only other without a current budget.
The political gridlock "is having a greater impact in
Pennsylvania" because state aid in Illinois is still flowing out
to schools and local governments, Moody's Investors Service said
on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania deadlock is partly about how to fix
underfunded public pensions and pay for increased education
funding. Wolf ousted one-term Republican Governor Tom Corbett
last fall by promising to restore education aid with income tax
hikes and a new tax on natural gas extraction, which Republicans
oppose.
The gridlock has left a $2 billion state budget deficit
unresolved and prompted Moody's to revise its outlook on
Pennsylvania's Aa3 credit rating to negative on Oct. 16.
The stalemate affects "literally every facet" of school
operations, DePasquale said. To get by, districts have stopped
paying vendors and delayed contributions to teachers' retirement
funds. Some have discussed closures.
In Erie, a Pennsylvania city halfway between Cleveland, Ohio
and Buffalo, New York, residents paid October property taxes
early to generate revenue for the struggling schools, DePasquale
said.
Wolf's press secretary Jeffrey Sheridan said in a statement
that current Republican leaders cut education funding for years.
He called on them to "stop protecting the ... status quo and
work with the governor on a no-gimmicks, comprehensive plan to
invest in our schools."
Republicans tried but failed on Wednesday to override Wolf's
Sept. 29 veto of their stop-gap budget.
"This hardship is completely unnecessary - the money is
there and the state hasn't stopped collecting taxes," Senate
Majority Leader Jake Corman, a Republican, said in a statement,
adding that Wolf's proposed tax hikes had "no support."
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Writing by Hilary Russ
in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)