By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 23 Pennsylvania lawmakers
sent a $30.3 billion budget bill to Governor Tom Wolf on
Wednesday, a major break in the state's six-month fiscal
stalemate but one that Wolf is expected to reject.
The move caps weeks of negotiations among members of the
state's Republican-led legislature, with a more conservative
block in the House jockeying for control of the spending plan
and revenue measures.
Republicans have also been in talks with each other, their
Democratic counterparts and with Wolf, a Democrat overseeing his
first state budget. Versions of budget bills have bounced
between the two chambers.
"It is deeply disappointing that today the Senate has caved
to those same House leaders and extreme interests to continue
the failed status quo and harm our schools and children by
denying them these critical additional funds," Wolf said in a
statement on Wednesday.
He previously supported a larger $30.8 billion budget
framework agreement, which restored cuts to education funding
with smaller tax hikes. That was in conjunction with reforms of
the state's underfunded pension system, in part by moving some
new employees into a 401(k)-style plan.
Wolf said Wednesday that "we must continue our fight," but
his spokesman did not respond when asked whether he would veto
the legislation.
"It is clear that the votes required for the policy
proposals and the required revenue package for the framework
proposal were not there," House Appropriations Chairman William
Adolph, Jr. said in a statement.
"This new development gets money out to schools, state
government agencies, and service providers in the quickest way
possible," he said. "I hope the governor will sign this budget
and allow this impasse to end."
Pennsylvania is one of only two states, along with Illinois,
without a current budget. Since the start of Pennsylvania's
fiscal year on July 1, its school districts have not received
state aid and have borrowed at least $900 million to survive.
Philadelphia, the state's largest school district, has said
it will have to shut its doors in late January if the budget
stalemate is not resolved soon.
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded
Pennsylvania's school district enhancement programs, which help
schools issue bonds at lower interest rates, to a cap of Baa1.
On Monday the credit rating agency downgraded debt issued by
the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, the state's largest
service provider to senior citizens, largely because of the
budget impasse.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg; Additional reporting
by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)