HARRISBURG, Pa. Dec 29 Pennsylvania's Governor
Tom Wolf rejected on Tuesday a budget proposed by Republican-led
lawmakers, calling it 'garbage,' but allowed spending on
education and social services to go ahead to avoid a threatened
closure of schools in the state.
"I am expressing the outrage that all of us should feel
about the garbage the Republican legislative leaders have tried
to dump on us," said a visibly angry Wolf. "This budget is wrong
for Pennsylvania, and the legislature, the folks we elected to
serve us, need to own up to this."
Pennsylvania has been without a budget for six months due to
a feud between Wolf, a Democrat who took office at the start of
the year, and the Republican-controlled legislature.
