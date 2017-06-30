By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, June 30
HARRISBURG, June 30 Pennsylvania lawmakers
passed a $32 billion state spending plan on Friday but a revenue
package to pay for it all and close a $2.3 billion deficit will
not come until after the next fiscal year begins on Saturday.
Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has 10 days to sign the
legislation before it becomes law automatically, as it did last
year.
"This budget is not perfect," said Senate Majority Leader
Jake Corman, a Republican. "Like many budgets, it is a
compromise."
The fiscal 2018 budget is about $450 million higher than
last year. The Republican-led legislature, which opposes tax
increases, could return as early as Wednesday to decide how to
fill the hole in the budget.
The shortfall is due in large part to revenue collections
this fiscal year falling $1.6 billion short of expectations.
In order to close the gap, the state is considering
borrowing $1 billion, to be repaid with money U.S. states still
receive every year from their 1998 legal settlement with tobacco
companies for health expenses.
Pennsylvania also could raise revenue by further privatizing
the state's liquor sales system or by allowing thousands of
video gambling devices to be installed in bars and clubs, a move
being fought by the state's casino industry.
Democrats want a severance tax on oil and gas production
that would feed the general fund. That idea has failed to pass
in previous years.
Wolf said the plan provides $175 million more for public
schools, including special education. He said his administration
restored $800 million of public education cuts made by his
Republican predecessor.
"But there is still work to do," Wolf said in a statement.
"Pennsylvania cannot get ahead if we do not take our
responsibility for long term financial stability seriously."
Many line items in the 2018 budget are flat or below last
year. Public library funding went unchanged, welfare fraud
investigation was cut by almost $1 million, prison medical care
by $4.6 million, and the state police by $4.7 million.
"I feel like we've been running on a treadmill for years,"
Senator Daylin Leach, a liberal Democrat who voted against the
budget, said in a statement.
"We should be considering options that honestly pay for our
priorities but instead, year after year, we borrow money, shift
around money, and magically make money using inflated
estimates," he said.
(Reporting by David DeKok in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania;
Additional reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bill Trott;
editing by Daniel Bases)