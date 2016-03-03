(Adds S&P warning of downgrade, background on budget impasse,
quote from S&P analyst)
March 3 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services
warned on Thursday it could downgrade Pennsylvania's AA-minus
general obligation and other ratings by the end of March if the
state's structural budget imbalance is not addressed.
The credit rating agency placed the ratings on a watch list
as a budget impasse continues between Democratic Governor Tom
Wolf and Republicans who control the legislature, leaving the
state without a complete spending plan for the fiscal year that
began July 1.
"The CreditWatch action reflects our view that a failure to
pass a budget package for fiscal 2016 that addresses long-term
structural balance could exacerbate the state's projected
structural budget gap for fiscal 2017," S&P analyst Carol Spain
said in a statement.
Wolf proposed a $32.7 billion fiscal 2017 budget last
month, cautioning lawmakers about the state's $2 billion deficit
"time bomb."
S&P also placed Pennsylvania's A-plus appropriation rating,
single-A departmental appropriation rating, and A-minus moral
obligation rating on the watch list.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)