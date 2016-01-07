By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Jan 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, the world's largest retailer, faces a lawsuit in
Pennsylvania claiming store employees negligently allowed an
underage, intoxicated customer to buy a box of bullets later
used to commit three murders.
The lawsuit, filed in Philadelphia by families of the
victims, seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Wal-Mart
and several employees at its Easton, Pennsylvania, store, where
the bullets were purchased by Robert Jourdain on July 5 at 2:56
a.m. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company operates stores
under the Walmart name.
"At no time did the Walmart defendants ... require that
Robert Jourdain present appropriate and valid identification,"
the lawsuit says. "Nor did the defendants take any precautions
to determine whether Mr. Jourdain was intoxicated."
Jourdain, then 20, walked out of the store with the bullets
and handed them to Todd West, then 22, who loaded them into his
.38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, the suit says.
About 15 minutes later, West randomly shot and killed a
stranger, Kory Ketrow, 22, in Easton. Twenty minutes after that,
he murdered Francine Ramos, 32, and Trevor Gray, 21, in
Allentown. Both of them were strangers to him.
Until recently, sellers of guns and ammunition assumed they
were protected from liability by the federal Protection of
Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.
But last year, in a Wisconsin case, a jury found a Milwaukee
gun store liable for selling a gun to a 21-year-old customer
even though clerks had serious misgivings that the buyer was
illegally buying the gun for someone else.
The gun was later used by an 18-year-old to shoot and
critically wound two police officers, who were awarded damages
by the jury.
Spokesman Randy Hargrove said Wal-Mart has a policy
requiring cashiers to verify ages in guns or ammo purchases, and
has cash register prompts to remind them.
He said the company may argue that the bullets purchased by
Jourdain for West could be used in either handguns or rifles,
and that the lower age limit of 18 for purchases of ammunition
for rifles should apply in the case.
Shira Goodman, executive director of CeasefirePA, an
anti-gun group in Philadelphia, said negligent behavior by
sellers might prove to be a way for some victims of gun violence
to get around the protective federal law.
"I think it does show some desire to hold people responsible
in innovative ways," she said.
A representative of the National Rifle Association, which
advocates broad access to firearms, had no immediate comment.
West, Jourdain, and their driver, Kareem Mitchell, 23, will
appear in court on Jan. 11 for a status conference and possibly
arguments on pre-trial motions, court officials said.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)