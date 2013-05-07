US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump comments, geopolitical worries
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
May 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded Pennsylvania's Columbia County by two notches on Tuesday, to A-minus from A-plus, because of a "sharp" decline in its general fund.
The central Pennsylvania county's general fund balance is currently at "nominal levels because of the county's reliance on state and federal revenues that have been consistently under budget," said S&P analyst Richard Marino in a statement.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* KKR will be investing nearly $1.4 billion in capital alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet and employee commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170306_2.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)