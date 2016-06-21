NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah was convicted on Tuesday of orchestrating multiple frauds that prosecutors said were aimed at enriching himself and preserving his political career, authorities said.

The 59-year-old Fattah, who has represented parts of Philadelphia in Congress for more than two decades, was found guilty of numerous counts of racketeering, bribery and fraud following a month-long trial in federal court in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)