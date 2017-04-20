NEW YORK, April 20 A Pennsylvania bank robber who earned the nickname "straw hat bandit" for wearing colorful head wear during heists was arrested on Thursday for a string of 11 robberies, authorities said.

Richard Boyle, 57, was expected to appear in federal court on Thursday on charges that he robbed the banks in suburban Pennsylvania between 2012 and 2016.

Boyle previously served three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2008 to robbing eight banks in Pennsylvania and was released in August 2011.

U.S. authorities said Boyle made off with approximately $500,000 during his latest crime spree and used his aerial photography business to launder a portion of the proceeds.

Boyle concealed his face using a pillowcase, a bandana or a mask and sported numerous hats, including a straw hat, a bucket hat and a baseball cap, according to authorities.

Boyle was already in state prison on a probation violation and was transferred to federal custody for his court appearance. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)