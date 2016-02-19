BRIEF-Rockwell provides update regarding three units with interim liquidation order
* Provides update regarding three subsidiaries with interim liquidation order issued by court in Kimberley, South Africa
Feb 19 Moody's Investors Service on Friday slashed its pre-default enhanced ratings on three Pennsylvania school districts by several notches to junk, then stripped the ratings altogether as fallout from the state's ongoing budget impasse continues.
Before withdrawing the enhanced ratings, Moody's cut Chester Upland School District and Duquesne City School District four notches to Ba2. It also downgraded Steelton Highspire School District's enhanced rating six notches to Ba2 from Baa1. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc sees IPO of up to 9.5 million shares of common stock - sec filing