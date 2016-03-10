By David DeKok
HARRISBURG, Pa., March 10 A federal jury ruled
on Thursday that Cabot Oil & Gas Co must pay more than
$4.2 million in damages to two families in northeastern
Pennsylvania who said the company's fracking operations
contaminated their ground water.
Six jurors in federal court in Scranton awarded $1.3 million
each to Scott Ely and Monica Marta-Ely, a married couple in
Dimock. Each of their three children received an award of
$50,000.
A second couple, Ray and Victoria Hubert, also of Dimock,
about 32 miles (50 km) south of Binghamton, New York, each
received $720,000, and their daughter Hope was awarded $50,000.
The families had no immediate reaction but were seen
thanking jurors after the verdict in the U.S. District Court of
the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which came after 13 days of
testimony.
Cabot had no immediate comment but spokesman George Stark
said the company was preparing a statement.
The Elys and Huberts were the last of more than 40 families
who had sued Cabot. They alleged that their water was
contaminated with methane gas after the company began using the
process of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to extract gas
from underground shale formations near Dimock in 2008.
The other families settled with the company in 2012.
"We haven't had clean water since he was in kindergarten,"
said Monica Marta-Ely, referring to her 13-year-old son, Jared,
before the trial began.
The family's lawyer, Leslie Lewis, accused Cabot of
"reckless disregard" for the families' safety.
Dimock was made infamous in the 2010 documentary "Gasland"
by Josh Fox. It showed local residents lighting their tap water
on fire because of the high amount of methane it contained.
Stephen Dillard, a lawyer for Cabot, argued in court that
the methane occurred naturally and was not caused by the
company's drilling operations. He contended that the ground
water, while aesthetically displeasing, was safe to drink.
