(Adds mayor's comment, court ruling on recovery plan)
By Hilary Russ
March 9 Pennsylvania's distressed capital
city, Harrisburg, will skip $5.3 million of debt payments due
next week, the first time the city has defaulted on its general
obligation bonds, to ensure there is enough cash to fund vital
services.
Pennsylvania's capital of 50,000 people is mired in $326
million of debt due to the expensive retrofits and repairs of
its troubled trash incinerator.
"Although this default on general obligation bonds is
unfortunate, I don't think it's going to hold up the process for
proceeding under the recovery plan," Receiver David Unkovic
said.
The state tapped Unkovic to serve as receiver, and he
devised a recovery plan that includes the proposed sale or lease
of the city's major assets, including parking garages and the
incinerator itself.
Commonwealth Court President Judge Bonnie Leadbetter on
Friday approved the plan, noting that it may change with more
investigation from the receiver.
Holders of the affected bonds and notes do have some
protection because principal and interest payments are insured
by Ambac Assurance Corp., Unkovic said.
So far in 2012, there have been 21 defaults on muni debt
totaling $978 million, according to Richard Lehmann, publisher
of Distressed Debt Securities Newsletter, who expects the pace
of defaults to increase.
"For cities and counties it's starting to happen now because
they're running out of cash," he said, noting that Stockton,
California, announced a default last month.
During the same period in 2011, there were 28 defaults
totaling $522 million, while the full-year total was a whopping
$25.2 billion, which included defaults on $18 billion of tobacco
bonds that occurred when reserve funds for the issues were
tapped, Lehmann said.
In a sign that Harrisburg's financial crisis was expanding
to affect additional types of debt, Unkovic noted that this is
the first time the city has defaulted on its general obligation
debt. It has previously defaulted on revenue bonds tied to its
incinerator project, and continues to not make those payments.
The payments that will be skipped consist of: $2.735 million
due on the city's general obligation refunding bonds, Series D
of 1997, and $2.53 million due on the city's general obligation
refunding notes, Series F of 1997, Unkovic said.
The city filed a rare municipal bankruptcy, but a judge
threw out the case last year.
Unkovic has said that five to 10 companies are interested in
purchasing city assets. He hopes to name winning bidders by
June.
The plan has its critics. An attorney representing the city
council president and Harrisburg's treasurer and controller has
blasted the plan as a fire sale.
Even though it will not make the two payments on its general
obligation bonds, the city is still falling at least $5 million
short on its budget, Unkovic said.
Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson, in a comment, said
Unkovic "is charting the best fiscal recovery course given the
current situation."
(Reporting By Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Mark Shade
in Harrisburg and Karen Pierog in Chicago.; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jan Paschal)