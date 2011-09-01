(Adds details throughout)

By Edith Honan

NEW YORK, Sept 1 One day after Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, rejected a fiscal recovery plan, a state lawmaker on Thursday urged the state to move ahead with a takeover of the city's troubled finances.

The City Council of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital, which had voted down a state-approved rescue plan in July, rejected a second proposal by a 4-3 vote on Wednesday night.

In a statement, state Senator Jeffrey Piccola called the vote "irresponsible and reckless."

Piccola said the state should move quickly to "put Harrisburg's affairs in order without bankruptcy, and without a tax or any new burden on the city's commuters."

City Controller Dan Miller, however, said Harrisburg should file for bankruptcy, saying the existing plan -- which calls for the city to sell or lease its most valuable assets -- would shortchange residents.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett in an Aug. 23 letter to Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson warned there would be no bailout if the city failed to approve a recovery plan and threatened a state takeover of the city's finances.

Harrisburg's troubles date back to a financing scheme used to fund a state-of-the-art revamping of its trash-burning plant that left the city $300 million in debt.

The city, which faces a $7 million deficit this year, is due to run out of money this month. Absent a plan, it risks being unable to meet its September payroll obligations or make a bond payment that comes due Sept. 15.

In an interview with Reuters, Miller said bankruptcy would shift some of the burden away from Harrisburg residents and onto the surrounding county, Harrisburg's bondholders and insurer Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings.

"I'd like to see City Council hire an attorney and give that attorney the authority to file for bankruptcy. Let's come to a real deal with everyone," Miller said

As for its immediate cash-flow problems, the city is hoping to arrange an advance lease payment with the Harrisburg Parking Authority to meet its obligations.

That deal depends, however, on the authority securing a private bank loan, something the authority has been unable to do, said Harrisburg Parking Authority board member Corky Goldstein.

The authority, which was due to meet on Thursday night, has postponed its meeting to next Tuesday, Goldstein said.

Last December, with Harrisburg facing the prospect of bond defaults, deep service cuts, or worse, Pennsylvania officials put the city under its so-called Act 47 law, which helps faltering cities devise plans to ward off Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Leslie Adler)