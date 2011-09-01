(Adds details throughout)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 One day after Harrisburg,
Pennsylvania, rejected a fiscal recovery plan, a state lawmaker
on Thursday urged the state to move ahead with a takeover of
the city's troubled finances.
The City Council of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital,
which had voted down a state-approved rescue plan in July,
rejected a second proposal by a 4-3 vote on Wednesday night.
In a statement, state Senator Jeffrey Piccola called the
vote "irresponsible and reckless."
Piccola said the state should move quickly to "put
Harrisburg's affairs in order without bankruptcy, and without a
tax or any new burden on the city's commuters."
City Controller Dan Miller, however, said Harrisburg should
file for bankruptcy, saying the existing plan -- which calls
for the city to sell or lease its most valuable assets -- would
shortchange residents.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett in an Aug. 23 letter to
Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson warned there would be no
bailout if the city failed to approve a recovery plan and
threatened a state takeover of the city's finances.
Harrisburg's troubles date back to a financing scheme used
to fund a state-of-the-art revamping of its trash-burning plant
that left the city $300 million in debt.
The city, which faces a $7 million deficit this year, is
due to run out of money this month. Absent a plan, it risks
being unable to meet its September payroll obligations or make
a bond payment that comes due Sept. 15.
In an interview with Reuters, Miller said bankruptcy would
shift some of the burden away from Harrisburg residents and
onto the surrounding county, Harrisburg's bondholders and
insurer Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings.
"I'd like to see City Council hire an attorney and give
that attorney the authority to file for bankruptcy. Let's come
to a real deal with everyone," Miller said
As for its immediate cash-flow problems, the city is hoping
to arrange an advance lease payment with the Harrisburg Parking
Authority to meet its obligations.
That deal depends, however, on the authority securing a
private bank loan, something the authority has been unable to
do, said Harrisburg Parking Authority board member Corky
Goldstein.
The authority, which was due to meet on Thursday night, has
postponed its meeting to next Tuesday, Goldstein said.
Last December, with Harrisburg facing the prospect of bond
defaults, deep service cuts, or worse, Pennsylvania officials
put the city under its so-called Act 47 law, which helps
faltering cities devise plans to ward off Chapter 9 municipal
bankruptcy filings.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Leslie Adler)