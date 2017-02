NEW YORK Oct 24 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett on Monday declared a fiscal emergency for the state capital of Harrisburg in a move to "ensure that vital municipal services are maintained."

The city, which has more than $300 million in debt linked to a revamp of its incinerator, declared bankruptcy earlier this month. Last week, Corbett, who opposed the bankruptcy filing, approved a bill that creates a framework for a state takeover of Harrisburg's finances.

The declaration of a fiscal emergency puts the state one step closer to a takeover. (Reporting by Edith Honan)