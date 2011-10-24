(Adds statement from Harrisburg Mayor)

NEW YORK Oct 24 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett declared a fiscal emergency for Harrisburg on Monday, putting the state one step closer to a takeover of its capital city.

Harrisburg, which has more than $300 million in debt linked to a revamp of its incinerator, declared bankruptcy earlier this month. Last week, Corbett, who opposed the bankruptcy filing, approved a bill that creates a framework for a takeover of Harrisburg's finances.

The declaration will ensure that "vital municipal services are maintained," Corbett said in a statement.

Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson and the City Council have both opposed the takeover legislation.

Harrisburg is one of a handful of U.S. cities that has faced fiscal collapse. Vallejo, California, filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and the tiny Rhode Island city of Central Falls went bankrupt earlier this year.

Still, municipal bankruptcies remain rare.

Corbett has said Harrisburg would have been better off if it agreed to a rescue plan under the state's Act 47 program for distressed cities -- which has seen Philadelphia and other cities through crises.

In July, the Harrisburg City Council rejected a state-approved rescue plan, which called on Harrisburg to renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and sell or lease major assets -- its parking garages and the incinerator. In August, the council rejected a similar plan put forward by the mayor.

On Monday, Thompson called on the City Council to come back to the table to approve a recovery plan that will be acceptable to the state.

"This is the council's last change to get to the table and be part of the process or get out of the way when the state receiver steps in," Thompson said in a statement. "If we don't attempt to solve our own fiscal problems, the alternatives will be far worse."

In declaring a state of emergency, Corbett directed the state Department of Community and Economic Development to develop an emergency action plan within 10 days to ensure that vital services -- including police and firefighting, water and waste water, trash collection, payroll, and pension and debt payments -- are not interrupted.

"During a fiscal emergency, the city's authorities and elected officials will continue to carry out the duties of their respective offices as long as no decision or action conflicts with the emergency action plan," the statement said.

The next hearing on Harrisburg's bankruptcy filing is scheduled to be held Nov. 23. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)