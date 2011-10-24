(Adds statement from Harrisburg Mayor)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Corbett declared a fiscal emergency for Harrisburg on Monday,
putting the state one step closer to a takeover of its capital
city.
Harrisburg, which has more than $300 million in debt linked
to a revamp of its incinerator, declared bankruptcy earlier
this month. Last week, Corbett, who opposed the bankruptcy
filing, approved a bill that creates a framework for a takeover
of Harrisburg's finances.
The declaration will ensure that "vital municipal services
are maintained," Corbett said in a statement.
Harrisburg Mayor Linda Thompson and the City Council have
both opposed the takeover legislation.
Harrisburg is one of a handful of U.S. cities that has
faced fiscal collapse. Vallejo, California, filed for
bankruptcy in 2008 and the tiny Rhode Island city of Central
Falls went bankrupt earlier this year.
Still, municipal bankruptcies remain rare.
Corbett has said Harrisburg would have been better off if
it agreed to a rescue plan under the state's Act 47 program for
distressed cities -- which has seen Philadelphia and other
cities through crises.
In July, the Harrisburg City Council rejected a
state-approved rescue plan, which called on Harrisburg to
renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and sell or lease major
assets -- its parking garages and the incinerator. In August,
the council rejected a similar plan put forward by the mayor.
On Monday, Thompson called on the City Council to come back
to the table to approve a recovery plan that will be acceptable
to the state.
"This is the council's last change to get to the table and
be part of the process or get out of the way when the state
receiver steps in," Thompson said in a statement. "If we don't
attempt to solve our own fiscal problems, the alternatives will
be far worse."
In declaring a state of emergency, Corbett directed the
state Department of Community and Economic Development to
develop an emergency action plan within 10 days to ensure that
vital services -- including police and firefighting, water and
waste water, trash collection, payroll, and pension and debt
payments -- are not interrupted.
"During a fiscal emergency, the city's authorities and
elected officials will continue to carry out the duties of
their respective offices as long as no decision or action
conflicts with the emergency action plan," the statement said.
The next hearing on Harrisburg's bankruptcy filing is
scheduled to be held Nov. 23.
