By Mark Shade
HARRISBURG, Penn. Oct 25 A day after
Pennsylvania's governor declared a fiscal emergency for
Harrisburg, the city's mayor said she would try to work with a
divided city council and creditors to design a recovery plan to
avoid a state takeover.
Harrisburg, a city of about 50,000 and the state capital,
is struggling to pay for essential services while also facing
about $300 million in debt linked to a revamp of its
incinerator.
The city council filed for bankruptcy this month over the
objections of Mayor Linda Thompson, and Pennsylvania Governor
Tom Corbett signed legislation last week allowing him to
declare the fiscal emergency as a step toward a takeover.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Thompson said she would
request that the city's major creditors help devise a plan that
would keep Harrisburg away from state control.
"I will be using diplomacy," she said.
Harrisburg is one of a handful of U.S. cities to have faced
fiscal collapse. Vallejo, California filed for bankruptcy in 2008,
and Rhode Island's tiny city of Central Falls went bankrupt
earlier this year.
Still, municipal bankruptcies remain rare. Corbett, who had
opposed the Harrisburg bankruptcy filing, has said the city
would have been better off if it agreed to a rescue plan under
the state's Act 47 program for distressed cities -- which has seen
Philadelphia and other cities through crises.
The Harrisburg city council has rejected several recovery
plans. In July, it rejected a state-approved rescue plan that
called on the city to renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and
sell or lease the city's major assets -- its parking garages
and the incinerator. In August, the council rejected a similar
plan put forward by the mayor.
On Tuesday, Thompson called on the city council to come up
with more ideas ahead of a public meeting set for Oct. 31 to
begin the process of developing a recovery strategy.
"I want them to contribute their best thinking," she said.
