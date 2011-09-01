By Dave Warner
| PHILADELPHIA, Sept 1
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 1 Pennsylvania's economy is
in "deep trouble" and needs dramatic job growth to help its
residents, one in four of whom do not have enough work, a study
by a Pennsylvania think tank showed on Thursday.
The Keystone Research Center said the state needed to add
300,000 jobs to replace those lost in the recession and match
the growth in the working age population. It warned that a lack
of job growth could produce an "unmitigated disaster."
"One of the key findings of the report is that just over
one in four Pennsylvania workers had less paid work than they
wanted over the last 12 months," said Mark Price, one of the
report's authors, in a conference call with reporters.
In its "State of Working Pennsylvania" report, the
Harrisburg-based group laid out a plan for job growth that
called for the federal government to create subsidized jobs and
extend jobless benefits.
The liberal-leaning organization also hoped the government
would not extend tax cuts for those earning more than $250,000
a year. The resulting revenue, it said, could be used for an
ambitious jobs program.
The report comes days ahead of a highly anticipated address
to a joint session of Congress by President Barack Obama,
scheduled for Sept. 8, when he is expected to unveil proposals
to create jobs.
Pennsylvania's Labor and Industry Department spokesman Sean
Yeakle took issue with the Keystone findings, saying he
disagreed with the assertion that more government spending
would create more jobs.
"The government cannot create jobs. It can create the
conditions that enable businesses to grow and create jobs," he
said.
Keystone said if policymakers did nothing to create jobs,
the state unemployment rate would remain above 7 percent until
2014. Pennsylvania's July unemployment rate was 7.8 percent,
below a nationwide average of 9.1 percent.
The report praised bailout efforts of both the George W.
Bush and Obama administrations as well as steps taken by the
Federal Reserve. It said those moves forestalled a "free fall
in the U.S. economy."
But it said: "We have reached a moment of truth."
"Anything less than stellar employment growth over the next
several years will be an unmitigated disaster for hundreds of
thousands of Pennsylvania families."
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Cynthia Johnston and James
Dalgleish)