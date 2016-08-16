HARRISBURG, Pa. Aug 15 A jury found Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane guilty on Monday of perjury and all other charges in her trial on allegations that she leaked grand jury information to a reporter, local media reported.

Kane's conviction was reported by Philly.com and ABC's WPVI-TV. She had faced charges of perjury, obstruction of justice, false swearing and official oppression in the trial in Norristown, a suburb of Philadelphia. (Reporting by David DeKok and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)