June 7 Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday approved the sale of bottled wine in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and hotels, a move that could generate millions in state revenues as it takes wine sales beyond the state's publicly run liquor store system.

The legislation goes to Governor Tom Wolf, who said in a statement that he would conduct a final review once it reaches his desk. Wolf added that the legislation "provides greater customer convenience to the people of Pennsylvania" and that his goals include modernizing the liquor sale system and increasing much-needed revenue for the state budget.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is the largest purchaser of wine and spirits in the United States. The state has an 18 percent liquor tax.

Pennsylvania is one of just two U.S. states, along with Utah, with full control over its liquor sale system - owning and operating retail and wholesale operations.

Privatizing that system has long been a divisive idea in Pennsylvania. Such a move could put thousands of employees at the state-run, unionized stores out of work and was one of a handful of issues that contributed to a nearly nine-month impasse over this year's state budget.

The legislation now before Wolf allows establishments that already have licenses for carry-out beer to sell up to four bottles of wine to customers.

It also expands direct wine shipments by the case; liquor, wine and beer sales at casinos; and hours of operation at state stores. The move is expected to increase retail wine sales overall and could add more than $150 million to state coffers through taxes and licensing fees.

Expanding wine sales to private stores is a "very significant step... in terms of privatization," House Speaker Mike Turzai told PennLive.com. Turzai has been pushing for full privatizastion. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Bernard Orr)