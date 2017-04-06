By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., April 6
will plead guilty to embezzling over a half-million dollars from
the Archdiocese of Philadelphia over nine years to pay gambling
debts, buy concert tickets and enjoy expensive meals, his lawyer
and authorities said Thursday.
Monsignor William Dombrow, 77, was rector of Villa Saint
Joseph, a retirement home for aged and infirm priests in Darby,
Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia.
“He accepts full responsibility and has cooperated with
authorities from the beginning,” said his lawyer, Coley
Reynolds. “He is ashamed and remorseful, and hopes he can
someday redeem himself in the eyes of the archdiocese and
parishioners.”
Dombrow waived preliminary arraignment on four counts of
wire fraud and is expected to have a guilty plea hearing later
this month, said Michele Mucellin, a spokeswoman for the U.S.
Attorney.
Dombrow had sole control of a Villa Saint Joseph bank
account used to deposit bequests and life insurance proceeds
intended to benefit the home, court documents said.
Prosecutors say the monsignor stole $535,258 between 2007
and 2016. Last year the bank became suspicious and alerted the
archdiocese.
Church officials froze the account and notified law
enforcement, said Ken Gavin, a spokesman for the archdiocese.
The church suspended Dombrow as an administrator at Villa Saint
Joseph and as a priest, he said.
Dombrow faces a statutory maximum of 80 years in prison on
the charges, but would likely receive far less under sentencing
guidelines. His lawyer would not say how long of a sentence they
expect him to receive.
