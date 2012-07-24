July 24 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday said it may cut Pennsylvania State University's Aa1 revenue bond rating, the day after the school was fined in connection with a sex abuse scandal.

"The most notable recent events include the release of an investigative report from former FBI Director Louis Freeh, which heavily criticized Penn State's governance and management, and the disclosure of sanctions on July 23, 2012 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Big Ten Conference," Moody's said in its statement.

About $1.0 billion of debt is affected by the rating action.

"The review will assess the potential credit implications of these reports and investigations, which collectively point directly to weaknesses in the university's management and governance practices," the statement concluded.

Moody's will also look at potential negative implications for the university's student demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)