June 5 The unfunded liability of Pennsylvania's
two major public pension funds grew in 2012 to $47.1 billion,
according to a report on Wednesday - a development likely to be
watched closely by credit rating agencies that have downgraded
the state over the looming pension problem.
One pension that covers most state workers besides teachers
saw its unfunded liability grow by $3.09 billion to $17.75
billion. Most of the increase - $2.54 billion - stemmed from the
final year of a five-year plan to smooth investment losses the
fund incurred in 2008 during the recession, according to the
actuarial report on Pennsylvania's retirement system for state
employees. The fund's fiscal year ended on Dec. 31.
Recognition of the loss also pushed down the plan's funded
ratio, to 58.8 percent from 65.3 percent, the report found.
While a funded ratio of 80 percent is considered healthy, there
are other states whose public pension systems are in worse
condition.
The state's other big pension fund, for teachers, has an
unfunded liability of about $29.53 billion. That brings the
state's total unfunded liability - the shortfall between how
much money the funds will have to pay for future benefits - to
$47.1 billion for the two funds.
To cope with the looming pension problem, Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Corbett proposed changes to the state's pension
system in February in conjunction with his $28.4 billion budget
plan.
Among other proposals, his plan would ease financial
pressure on municipalities by allowing them to defer increases
in their pension contributions into the state system. The state
already implemented such limits under reforms passed in 2010,
but Corbett's proposal would push them back further.
On its own, such a move would widen that $47 million future
shortfall by another $5 billion. To offset the reduced
contributions, Corbett also suggested cutting future benefits
for current employees and moving new hires to a 401(k)-style
defined contribution plan.
Hay Group, the actuary for the state employee's pension
fund, said in its report on Wednesday that it is "essential" for
the state to adhere to contribution limits already in place in
2010.
While it would be preferable to fully fund the system, the
existing limits do "represent an important and necessary funding
deferral mechanism for a temporary period" at a time of
"extraordinary funding challenges" that Pennsylvania is facing
in the coming years, the actuary said.
Corbett was pushing for passage of his pension plan in
conjunction with the fiscal 2014 budget, which lawmakers must
approve by June 30.
So far, the state legislature has focused instead on the
privatization of Pennsylvania's state-run liquor stores and a
$2.5 billion transportation funding proposal.