June 5 The unfunded liability of Pennsylvania's two major public pension funds grew in 2012 to $47.1 billion, according to a report on Wednesday - a development likely to be watched closely by credit rating agencies that have downgraded the state over the looming pension problem.

One pension that covers most state workers besides teachers saw its unfunded liability grow by $3.09 billion to $17.75 billion. Most of the increase - $2.54 billion - stemmed from the final year of a five-year plan to smooth investment losses the fund incurred in 2008 during the recession, according to the actuarial report on Pennsylvania's retirement system for state employees. The fund's fiscal year ended on Dec. 31.

Recognition of the loss also pushed down the plan's funded ratio, to 58.8 percent from 65.3 percent, the report found. While a funded ratio of 80 percent is considered healthy, there are other states whose public pension systems are in worse condition.

The state's other big pension fund, for teachers, has an unfunded liability of about $29.53 billion. That brings the state's total unfunded liability - the shortfall between how much money the funds will have to pay for future benefits - to $47.1 billion for the two funds.

To cope with the looming pension problem, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett proposed changes to the state's pension system in February in conjunction with his $28.4 billion budget plan.

Among other proposals, his plan would ease financial pressure on municipalities by allowing them to defer increases in their pension contributions into the state system. The state already implemented such limits under reforms passed in 2010, but Corbett's proposal would push them back further.

On its own, such a move would widen that $47 million future shortfall by another $5 billion. To offset the reduced contributions, Corbett also suggested cutting future benefits for current employees and moving new hires to a 401(k)-style defined contribution plan.

Hay Group, the actuary for the state employee's pension fund, said in its report on Wednesday that it is "essential" for the state to adhere to contribution limits already in place in 2010.

While it would be preferable to fully fund the system, the existing limits do "represent an important and necessary funding deferral mechanism for a temporary period" at a time of "extraordinary funding challenges" that Pennsylvania is facing in the coming years, the actuary said.

Corbett was pushing for passage of his pension plan in conjunction with the fiscal 2014 budget, which lawmakers must approve by June 30.

So far, the state legislature has focused instead on the privatization of Pennsylvania's state-run liquor stores and a $2.5 billion transportation funding proposal.