Oct 6 The state panel that oversees
Philadelphia's cash-strapped public schools abruptly canceled a
contract with teachers on Monday, despite nearly two years of
labor negotiations, saying teachers would have to begin paying
for healthcare benefits.
The move would free up $43.8 million for the district this
school year. Next year, it is facing a $71 million budget
shortfall.
The system's long-running financial woes have worsened into
a full-blown crisis over the past couple years, leading to
thousands of layoffs, dozens of shuttered buildings and program
cuts.
"Bringing (Philadelphia Federation of Teachers) health
benefits in line with those received by other district, city and
state employees will drive tens of millions to our classrooms,"
School Reform Commission Chairman William Green said in a
statement.
The changes to employee health benefits could save nearly
$200 million in operating funds and $47 million in federal funds
over the next four years, the commission said. Wages, work rules
and other economic provisions of the PFT's bargaining contract
were not altered.
Most of Philadelphia's teachers do not pay anything toward
their health insurance. The new plan requires them to contribute
between $27 and $71 from each paycheck, depending on salary, and
goes into effect on Dec. 15.
Teachers, many of whom have seen their classroom support
slashed and have paid for supplies out of their own pockets,
were working under their old contract, which expired in August
2013.
The changes are likely to be challenged in court. PFT
spokesman George Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer the move
was "outrageous." The union plans to respond more fully later on
Monday.
