UPDATE 1--ECB rate-hike talk sends short-dated bond yields to five-week highs
* ECB's Nowotny raises prospect of rate rise before end of QE
Sept 23 Fitch downgraded its rating on Pennsylvania's general obligation bonds to 'AA-minus' from 'AA', reflecting the U.S. state's inability to address its fiscal challenges.
"The commonwealth's rapid growth in fixed costs, particularly the escalating pension burden, poses a key ongoing challenge," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Fitch said it expects budgetary planning and management to mitigate the pressures consistent with the 'AA-minus' rating.
The rating agency revised its outlook on the bonds to 'stable' from 'negative'.
ANKARA, March 17 Turkey's economic growth will accelerate to 5 percent or more in 2018 and will hit its 4.4 percent target this year, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.
LONDON, March 17 Euro zone money markets on Friday showed around an 80 percent chance that the European Central Bank could lift its deposit rate at its December meeting, up from 60 percent a week ago.