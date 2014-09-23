Sept 23 Fitch downgraded its rating on Pennsylvania's general obligation bonds to 'AA-minus' from 'AA', reflecting the U.S. state's inability to address its fiscal challenges.

"The commonwealth's rapid growth in fixed costs, particularly the escalating pension burden, poses a key ongoing challenge," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

Fitch said it expects budgetary planning and management to mitigate the pressures consistent with the 'AA-minus' rating.

The rating agency revised its outlook on the bonds to 'stable' from 'negative'. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)