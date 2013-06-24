BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
June 24 The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority's $129 million of single family mortgage revenue bond sale has been postponed, said a market source on Monday.
The bonds were scheduled to price on Wednesday. A new date for the sale has yet to be determined, the source added.
RBC Capital Markets was the lead manager on the deal.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes