(Corrects name to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, not Authority)

June 24 The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's $129 million of single family mortgage revenue bond sale has been postponed, said a market source on Monday.

The bonds were scheduled to price on Wednesday. A new date for the sale has yet to be determined, the source added.

RBC Capital Markets was the lead manager on the deal. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)