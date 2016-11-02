Nov 2 Talks to resolve a strike by
Philadelphia's transit workers that has stranded thousands of
commuters have made some progress, the U.S. union and the
transport company said during the stoppage's second day.
About 4,700 workers represented by the Transport Workers
Union Local 234 went on strike early on Tuesday after they were
unable to reach a contract agreement with Southeastern
Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The system
provides almost 1 million rides a day.
The strike has raised fears that it could hamper residents
as they try to vote in a Nov. 8 presidential election. Democrats
heavily outnumber Republicans in Philadelphia, the fifth-biggest
U.S. city, while Pennsylvania is a key presidential swing state.
SEPTA and union representatives "are still at the bargaining
table. There was some progress made late last night and they
went back to the table this morning," SEPTA spokeswoman Heather
Redfern said by phone.
She declined to give details about progress in the talks,
which center on health-care benefits, pensions and working
conditions. The strike does not affect commuter rail lines
outside Philadelphia.
Union spokesman Jamie Horwitz said: "We started seeing some
positive efforts last night, but we moved an inch."
He said formal talks were being held at the Sheraton
Philadelphia Downtown hotel, though informal contacts were
occurring at various venues.
"It's not as much talks across the table, but through
intermediaries," Horwitz said.
With mass transit shut down, Indego, Philadelphia's
bike-share system, has seen a sharp increase in use, with about
3,500 trips on Monday, up from a normal 2,400, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Alan
Crosby)