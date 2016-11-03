(Adds talks continued on Wednesday night)
Nov 2 Talks to resolve a strike by
Philadelphia's transit workers that has stranded thousands of
commuters have made some progress, the U.S. union and the
transport company said during the stoppage's second day.
About 4,700 workers represented by the Transport Workers
Union Local 234 went on strike early on Tuesday after they were
unable to reach a contract agreement with Southeastern
Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The system
provides almost 1 million rides a day.
The strike has raised fears that it could hamper residents
as they try to vote in the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in Philadelphia, the
fifth-biggest U.S. city, while Pennsylvania is a key
presidential swing state.
SEPTA and union representatives "are still at the bargaining
table. There was some progress made late last night and they
went back to the table this morning," SEPTA spokeswoman Heather
Redfern said by phone.
She declined to give details about progress in the talks,
which center on health-care benefits, pensions and working
conditions. The strike does not affect commuter rail lines
outside Philadelphia.
The two sides were still in talks on Wednesday night, union
spokesman Jamie Horwitz said in a phone interview.
"We started seeing some positive efforts last night, but we
moved an inch," Horwitz, of the Transport Workers Union, said
earlier on Wednesday.
He said formal talks were held at the Sheraton Philadelphia
Downtown hotel, though informal contacts occurred at various
venues.
With mass transit shut down, Indego, Philadelphia's
bike-share system, has seen a sharp increase in use, with about
3,500 trips on Monday, up from a normal 2,400, a spokesman said.
