BRIEF-Silver Run Acquisition files for IPO of up to $400 mln
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
Sept 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday raised its rating on Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority's special tax revenue bonds outstanding to triple-A from double-A.
The outlook is stable.
The bonds are for the City of Philadelphia Funding Program.
The rating reflects strong, and growing debt service coverage that has been steadily improving in the past decade, S&P said.
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.