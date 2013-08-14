Aug 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Wednesday cut its issuer credit rating on Pennsylvania Housing
Finance Agency to AA-minus from double-A citing strained
profitability.
S&P said the agency's profitability level is now below that
of its peers, and also cited an increase in foreclosures,
deliquencies as reasons for the action.
At the same time, S&P cut its respective ratings on the
agency's single-family risk retention program and all debt
supported by the agency's general obligation (GO) pledge to
AA-minus and AA-minus/A-1 from double-A and double-A/A-1.
S&P revised its outlook on all issues to stable from
negative, saying it expects the agency will continue to
demonstrate financial strength, and the belief that a more
sustained financial improvement would allow profits to grow.