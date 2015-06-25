June 25 Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose
as much as 15.5 percent on Thursday following a report that BP
Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for
$8 per share.
The offer, which values the company at about $573 million,
represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday
close of $4.45. The company's shares were trading at $5 on
Thursday afternoon.
Penn Virginia has rejected the offer saying it undervalues
the company, financial news website Proactive Investors
reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. (bit.ly/1eJjp4g)
BP declined to comment, while Penn Virginia was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)