* To spend $380 million between 2012 and 2018

* Agreements with Southwestern, Shell unit, Range Resources

May 21 Penn Virginia Resource Partners LP said its unit will spend about $380 million to extend its natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania and provide related midstream services to producers in the Marcellus shale.

PVR said it will extend its existing 30-inch trunkline about 19 miles north through Lycoming County and into Tioga County, Pennsylvania, under agreements with three companies - Southwestern Energy Co, a Royal Dutch Shell unit and Range Resources Corp.

PVR will also construct lateral pipelines for Shell and Range to bring gas from the wellheads to the trunkline for transport to the Transcontinental pipeline, the company said in a statement.

The company, which expects to spend the $380 million between 2012 and 2018, is also building some infrastructure for privately held Inflection Energy LLC.

PVR spent $1 billion in April to add high-profile customers, who are expected to continue drilling in the gas-rich Marcellus shale field despite decade-low prices for the fuel. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)