Oct 17 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it has agreements in principle to sell some non-core properties for proceeds of up to C$1.3 billion ($1.32 billion) to repay a portion of its debt.

Penn West, one of Canada's biggest conventional oil and gas producers, said the assets have combined production of about 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The company did not name the parties involved in the transactions, which it said is expected to close before Dec. 31.

Penn West said in August that it had cut capital spending by as much as 10 percent and that it planned to sell up to C$1.5 billion of assets to focus on its best properties and reduce debt.

Shares of the company, which have lost about a fifth of their value over the last six months, closed at C$13.66 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.