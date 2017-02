Feb 16 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a wider fourth-quarter loss mainly due to hedging losses.

For the October-December quarter, net loss was C$62 million, or 13 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net loss of C$37 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)