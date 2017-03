Nov 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it aims to sell non-core assets worth $1.5 billion to $2 billion before 2015 as part of a plan to focus on fewer fields centered on the Cardium field in Alberta.

The company also reported a net profit of C$27 million ($25.85 million), or 6 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of C$67 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.