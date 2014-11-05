Nov 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one of
Canada's largest conventional oil producers, reported a
third-quarter loss, hurt by a drop in production and weaker oil
prices.
The net loss was C$15 million, or 3 Canadian cents per
share, in the quarter ended September, compared with a profit of
C$34 million, or 7 Canadian cents.
Total average production fell 25 percent.
Gross revenue fell 24.5 percent to C$584 million ($510.3
million).
Funds flow, a key measure of a company's ability to pay for
new projects and drilling, fell 22 percent to C$231 million, or
47 Canadian cents per share, from C$296 million, or 61 Canadian
cents.
Penn West in September said it was working to improve its
internal controls after a series of accounting errors
misclassified nearly C$300 million in expenses.
(1 US dollar = 1.14 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting By Scott Haggett and Darshana Sankararaman in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)