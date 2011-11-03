Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
(Adds exit production outlook for FY, background)
Nov 3 Penn West Petroleum Ltd posted third-quarter earnings that were half that of a year ago, when it recorded a one-time gain from an asset sale, and the Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it backed its full-year production outlook.
Penn West sees full-year production averaging 162,000-164,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Exit rate for the year is pegged at 174,000-177,000 boe/d.
The July-September net income was C$138 million ($136.3 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$304 million, or 66 Canadian cents per share a year ago.
Last year, the company recorded a C$368 million gain on its joint venture in the Cordova Embayment in northeast British Columbia.
Gross revenue rose 18 percent to C$861 million, riding on higher oil prices so far this year.
Production for the quarter averaged 161,323 boe/d, down from 164,087 boe/d a year ago.
The company's shares closed at C$18.30 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.013 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.