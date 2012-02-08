(Corrects first bullet point to say Q4 EPS, not Q3)

* Q4 EPS $0.70/shr vs est $0.65/shr

* Net investment income nearly triples to $39.1 mln

Feb 8 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted quarterly profit above analysts' expectations as net investment income nearly tripled.

October-December net income was $19.6 million, or 70 cents a share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PennyMac's net investment income rose to $39.1 million from $13.6 million a year ago.

Total expenses rose to $17.7 million from $6.1 million a year ago.

The company's mortgage loans generated realized and unrealized gains totaling $19.9 million in the quarter.

Shares of the Calabasas, California-based company closed at $17.81 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)