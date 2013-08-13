By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK Aug 13 Seven people who ran a more
than $140 million scheme that preyed on investors in 35
countries by fraudulently inflating the price of penny stocks
have been arrested, U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Two other people, including the alleged mastermind, were
charged but remain at large, the prosecutors said.
The scheme led to one of the largest international penny
stock investigations ever conducted by the Justice Department
and the FBI, the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn said.
The defendants "used our securities markets as a platform
from which to run elaborate fraudulent schemes to victimize
unsuspecting investors across the globe," U.S. Attorney Loretta
Lynch said in a statement. "Where others saw citizens of the
world, the defendants saw a pool of potential marks."
In addition to the "pump-and-dump" scheme, the defendants
operated call centers to induce investors to pay fees for
non-existent services to sell their illiquid penny stock shares,
in a so-called advance fee scheme, according to the indictment.
The charges against the nine defendants include 24 counts of
securities fraud, wire fraud and false personation of Internal
Revenue Service employees, according to the statement.
Both schemes were allegedly orchestrated by Sandy Winick,
55, a Canadian who has lived in China, Thailand, Vietnam and the
United States, according to an indictment. Winick remains at
large and is presumably hiding in Thailand, according to the
U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn.
Others charged include Joseph Manfredonia, 45, who used
phony press releases to promote the penny stocks and recruited
others to manipulate their prices and trading volumes, according
to the indictment, which was filed earlier this month.
Cort Poyner, 44, bribed brokers to purchase the penny stocks
on behalf of their clients, according to the indictment. He was
also intercepted on a wire communication reminding others
involved in the scheme to use mobile "throwaway phones" to avoid
being caught, according to the statement.
Gregory Curry and his son, Kolt Curry, Canadians who also
lived at various times in Thailand, managed call centers around
the world, including in Canada, Thailand and the UK, and were
planning to open a call center in Brooklyn, according to the
statement. They also prepared false letters, websites and email
accounts to deceive potential and actual victims. Kolt Curry
also made phone calls to potential clients.
"Hitting the Americans would be like taking money from a
baby," Kolt Curry, 38, said of the Brooklyn call center in an
intercepted wire communication, according to the statement.
Gregory Curry, 63, along with Winick, remains at large.
Gregory Ellis, 46, a Canadian, acted as president of several
companies that issued the penny stocks and called potential
customers as part of the advance fee scheme, according to the
indictment. Ellis was arrested in Ontario, Canada.
Gary Kershner, 72, an American who lived in Arizona and
Kansas, made false statements to regulators and investigators
and created fraudulent documents, according to the indictment.
Songkram Roy Sahachaisere, 43, an American who lived in
California, promoted the penny stocks through Investsource Inc,
a public relations firm he owned, according to the indictment.
William Seals, 51, of California, bought and sold several of
the penny stocks to manipulate their share price and market
volume, according to the indictment.
Lawyers for those accused could not be reached immediately
for comment.
Winick has been in trouble with regulators in the past.
In 2010, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission won a
default judgment against him after he failed to respond to a
complaint accusing him of creating dozens of shell companies
under a public company he controlled, First Canadian American
Holding Corp, later known as Blackout Media Corp.
The SEC accused Winick of creating 59 subsidiaries in
Blackout with no legitimate business purpose except to sell
unregistered shares in the companies and pocketing the proceeds.
In 2012, he was ordered to disgorge $3.2 million in
ill-gotten gains and was permanently barred from the penny stock
market, among other penalties, according to court documents.
Blackout is among several companies mentioned in the
indictment.