NEW YORK Aug 20 Authorities in Thailand have
arrested a Canadian man accused of masterminding a $140 million
plan to defraud investors in U.S. penny stocks, as well as
another man who allegedly ran the scheme, federal prosecutors in
New York said on Tuesday.
The move follows arrests last week of six people in the
United States and one in Canada allegedly involved in one of the
largest international penny stock investigations ever conducted
by the Justice Department and FBI, prosecutors said.
Sandy Winick, the Canadian accused of orchestrating the
scheme, was arrested in Thailand on Saturday. Gregory Curry,
also Canadian, was arrested there earlier on Tuesday, the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a
statement. Curry's son was among those arrested last week.
Both now face extradition to New York, the statement said.
"They thought that they could simply run away from their
crimes," U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch said. "Today, with the help
of our friends in Thai law enforcement, we once again showed
that fraudsters cannot hide from the law."
The so-called "pump and dump" scheme involved fraudulently
pumping up the price of penny stocks and dumping them to
investors in 35 countries, prosecutors said. The group also
operated call centers to induce investors to pay fees for
non-existent services to sell their illiquid penny stock shares,
in a so-called "advance fee scheme," according to an indictment.
The charges against the nine defendants include 24 counts of
securities fraud, wire fraud and false impersonation of Internal
Revenue Service employees.
Prosecutors said Winick has lived in China, Thailand,
Vietnam and the United States.
Others charged include Gregory Curry's son, Kolt Curry. The
father and son managed call centers around the world, including
in Canada, Thailand and Britain, and were planning to open a
call center in Brooklyn, according to prosecutors. They also
prepared false letters, websites and email accounts to deceive
potential and actual victims, prosecutors said.